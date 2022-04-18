Cities in Mississippi to discuss participating in medical marijuana program

MISSISSIPPI, United States. (WMC) - Several cities in Mississippi have decided to opt out of the medical marijuana program, and some are still discussing whether or not they will participate.

Back in February, Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2095 into law, establishing a medical marijuana program for the state of Mississippi.

As part of the new law, Mississippi cities and counties have until May 3 to decide whether they will opt out of allowing medical marijuana businesses in their communities, so far Ridgeland, Pass Christian, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison, Clinton and Horn Lake have said no to the program.

In a statement, the City of Horn Lake says they opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”

Todd Franklin who plans to cultivate cannabis and oils, with the hopes of opening a dispensary in Batesville says cities opting out are missing out on opportunities.

“I just think cities are making a mistake opting-out because all it’s going to do is push those patients to another county or another city, and they are going to receive those tax dollars,” said Franklin.

Some cities have yet to decide, both Southaven and Hernando say they will discuss the issue at their next Board of Alderman meeting on April 19.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite has said he is a “strong proponent of medical marijuana” and says, “my goal is to bring medical marijuana to Southaven as fast as possible in the most beneficial way for our city as a whole.”

The City of Olive Branch did not specify if they would discuss the program, only that they are aware of the deadline.

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors will discuss the program at their meeting on April 18.

According to state law, cities and counties can later opt in.

Residents can also opt in by filing a petition signed by at least 20 percent or 1,500 people whichever is fewer, then prompting an election.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting with DeSoto County Board of Supervisors states, “This is not a vote on participation.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.