Bar fight leads to stabbing and shooting in Vicksburg
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway in Vicksburg after a bar fight led to a stabbing and a shooting.
Vicksburg Police say a fight took place at Jacques Bar early this morning, where two women were injured.
The violence then continued a few blocks away on Clay Street.
Police say a dark-colored car pulled in front of an SUV with three people inside and began shooting.
One man was hit in the shoulder and faces non-life-threatening injuries.
