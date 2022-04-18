Bar fight leads to stabbing and shooting in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway in Vicksburg after a bar fight led to a stabbing and a shooting.

Vicksburg Police say a fight took place at Jacques Bar early this morning, where two women were injured.

The violence then continued a few blocks away on Clay Street.

Police say a dark-colored car pulled in front of an SUV with three people inside and began shooting.

One man was hit in the shoulder and faces non-life-threatening injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.