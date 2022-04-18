Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Bar fight leads to stabbing and shooting in Vicksburg

By Patrice Clark
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway in Vicksburg after a bar fight led to a stabbing and a shooting.

Vicksburg Police say a fight took place at Jacques Bar early this morning, where two women were injured.

The violence then continued a few blocks away on Clay Street.

Police say a dark-colored car pulled in front of an SUV with three people inside and began shooting.

One man was hit in the shoulder and faces non-life-threatening injuries.

