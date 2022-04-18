229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 54-year-old woman is facing drug charges after police found a vehicle unattended with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside.

According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich left a Chevrolet Suburban on the I-55 bridge in a lane of traffic Sunday due to the vehicle being out of gas. Officers responded to the area after reports that someone struck the vehicle.

Police say the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Arkansas State Police moved the vehicle to 374 Metal Museum Drive to complete the crash report.

When Mardesich returned, police told her the vehicle needed to be inventoried and towed. That’s when she allegedly told officers they could not go inside the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered 229 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes and a duffel bag; there was also a large sum of money inside the vehicle, according to MPD.

Mardesich is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

