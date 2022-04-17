Vicksburg woman wants city to fix erosion problem under her driveway

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman says she is tired of dealing with the same erosion issue over and over again.

Betty Grant says a hole that looks small runs deep under her driveway on Sherman Avenue.

She says the city has sent crews out several times in the 16 years she has lived here, but they put down asphalt and don’t fill it in.

Every time there is heavy rain the asphalt is washed away and erosion just makes the hole deeper.

“I don’t want my driveway washing in,” said Grant. “I don’t want it to cave in. I don’t want my yard to sink in like that empty lot over there. That used to be a house; it just fell in.”

Grant says she is also afraid one of her grandchildren could fall into the hole.

She showed us some of the work being done on Sherman Avenue to replace old pipes that were falling apart with new ones.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.