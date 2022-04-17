Tornado Warning issued for Jasper and Jones County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado warning has been issued for Covington and Jefferson Davis County until 8:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for several counties in Mississippi until 8:45 p.m.

Those counties are the following:

Amite

Covington

Forrest

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lamar

Lawrence

Lincoln

Marion

Walthall

Wilkinson

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.