Tornado Warning issued for Jasper and Jones County
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado warning has been issued for Covington and Jefferson Davis County until 8:30 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for several counties in Mississippi until 8:45 p.m.
Those counties are the following:
- Amite
- Covington
- Forrest
- Jefferson Davis
- Jones
- Lamar
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Marion
- Walthall
- Wilkinson
