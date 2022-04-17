Tech donations help tutoring center for Hispanic students

TUPELO, Miss. - Technology donations are giving a boost to a nonprofit organization that provides education programs for Hispanic residents in northeast Mississippi.

El Centro, in Tupelo, is receiving three years of free internet access and a $50,000 grant from AT&T and 15 computers from Dell Technologies.

El Centro started in 2006. It provides free after-school tutoring and services, adult English classes and workshops on topics relevant to the community.

El Centro Director Allen Bradford says children who grow up in bilingual homes are eager to learn. AT&T Mississippi president Mayo Flynt says the computers and internet can help bridge a digital divide.

