Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties in Miss.
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties in Mississippi until 6:45 p.m.
Those counties are the following:
- Attala
- Holmes
- Jefferson Davis until 7:15 p.m.
- Lawrence County until 7:15 p.m.
- Leake
- Madison
- Rankin
- Scott
- Yazoo
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.