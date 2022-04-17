Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties in Miss.

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties in Mississippi until 6:45 p.m.

Those counties are the following:

  • Attala
  • Holmes
  • Jefferson Davis until 7:15 p.m.
  • Lawrence County until 7:15 p.m.
  • Leake
  • Madison
  • Rankin
  • Scott
  • Yazoo

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for attempted rape of 79-year-old woman in Fayette
Manhunt underway for 21-year-old suspect after fleeing arrest in Fayette
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Catalytic converters (file photo)
Ridgeland Police investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts
A former jailer with the Natchez city jail has been recently charged with sexual activity with...
Former jailer charged with sexual activity with an inmate

Latest News

Tech donations help tutoring center for Hispanic students
New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license
Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
We are still looking at storms to move through the area on this Easter Sunday. But for the rest...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast