Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties in Mississippi until 6:45 p.m.

Those counties are the following:

Attala

Holmes

Jefferson Davis until 7:15 p.m.

Lawrence County until 7:15 p.m.

Leake

Madison

Rankin

Scott

Yazoo

