Police looking for murder suspect after overnight shooting in Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Wiggins are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot to death in the early-morning hours on Easter Sunday.

The call came in at 1:11am after a family member found the 22-year-old woman’s body at a home on Harrison Street.

Upon investigation, police identified Zavago Oryan Wilson as a suspect in the murder. According to Police Chief Jeff Thomas, the victim and Wilson were in a romantic relationship.

Wilson is believed to be traveling in a tan 2008 Nissan Altima with Mississippi plates STB5193. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

