Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police looking for murder suspect after overnight shooting in Wiggins

Police are looking Zavago Oryan Wilson after they say he shot and killed his children's mother...
Police are looking Zavago Oryan Wilson after they say he shot and killed his children's mother early Easter Sunday.(Wiggins Police Department)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Wiggins are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot to death in the early-morning hours on Easter Sunday.

The call came in at 1:11am after a family member found the 22-year-old woman’s body at a home on Harrison Street.

Upon investigation, police identified Zavago Oryan Wilson as a suspect in the murder. According to Police Chief Jeff Thomas, the victim and Wilson were in a romantic relationship.

Wilson is believed to be traveling in a tan 2008 Nissan Altima with Mississippi plates STB5193. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for attempted rape of 79-year-old woman in Fayette
Manhunt underway for 21-year-old suspect after fleeing arrest in Fayette
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Catalytic converters (file photo)
Ridgeland Police investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts
A former jailer with the Natchez city jail has been recently charged with sexual activity with...
Former jailer charged with sexual activity with an inmate

Latest News

We are still looking at storms to move through the area on this Easter Sunday. But for the rest...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Vicksburg woman wants city to fix erosion problem under her driveway
Large crowd comes out for annual Easter at the AG Museum event
Churches take safety measures ahead of Easter Sunday