Large crowd comes out for annual Easter at the AG Museum event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families spent the morning searching for hidden goodies at the Ag and Forestry Museum on Lakeland Drive.

When they weren’t hunting for the eggs, children spent their time enjoying carousel rides, hopping down a bunny trail, and dying and painting Easter eggs.

“I see children here of every background and every diversity, and that is a blessing because events like this bring Mississippians together, said Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson. “That’s what I love to see — everybody smiling and having a good time.”

Commissioner Gipson says this is the largest Easter Egg Hunt in the state.

