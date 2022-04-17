Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Large crowd comes out for annual Easter at the AG Museum event

By Quentin Smith
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families spent the morning searching for hidden goodies at the Ag and Forestry Museum on Lakeland Drive.

When they weren’t hunting for the eggs, children spent their time enjoying carousel rides, hopping down a bunny trail, and dying and painting Easter eggs.

“I see children here of every background and every diversity, and that is a blessing because events like this bring Mississippians together, said Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson. “That’s what I love to see — everybody smiling and having a good time.”

Commissioner Gipson says this is the largest Easter Egg Hunt in the state.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff...
Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Glenn Perkins Jr.
Silver Alert canceled for 31-year-old Jackson man, who has been found safe
Man arrested for attempted rape of 79-year-old woman in Fayette

Latest News

Vicksburg woman wants city to fix erosion problem under her driveway
Churches take safety measures ahead of Easter Sunday
Churches take safety measures ahead of Easter Sunday
Large crowd comes out for annual Easter at the AG Museum event