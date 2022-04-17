Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Flood Warning issued for several Miss. counties

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A flood warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties until 11:30 p.m.

Those counties are the following:

  • Adams
  • Attala
  • Copiah
  • Hinds
  • Holmes
  • Leake
  • Simpson
  • Warren
  • Wilkinson

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Amite, Pike, and Walthall County until 10:30 p.m.

