Flood Warning issued for several Miss. counties
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A flood warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties until 11:30 p.m.
Those counties are the following:
- Adams
- Attala
- Copiah
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Leake
- Simpson
- Warren
- Wilkinson
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Amite, Pike, and Walthall County until 10:30 p.m.
