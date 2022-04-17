Flood Warning issued for several Miss. counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A flood warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties until 11:30 p.m.

Those counties are the following:

Adams

Attala

Copiah

Hinds

Holmes

Leake

Simpson

Warren

Wilkinson

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Amite, Pike, and Walthall County until 10:30 p.m.

