First Alert Forecast: risk for strong to severe storms to increase this afternoon & evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms are expected to fire up and track into central MS this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will also be possible during this time where large hail and damaging wind gusts are our main concern, but a tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Areas south and west of Jackson show the greatest potential to see large hail. Stay weather aware today! Scattered showers and storms will likely track through the area throughout this evening before our weather starts to improve tonight. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the 50s overnight.

Besides a slight chance for a lingering shower during the early morning hours, Monday will consist of quieter conditions. We’ll start off the day with clouds across the region before we see gradual clearing by tomorrow afternoon and evening. High temperatures could struggle to warm a bit in the wake of the front and with the clouds, but we should make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The rest of the week will also feature mostly quiet weather as well. There have been some suggestions that a few stray showers could try to sneak in late Wednesday, but this is uncertain at this time. A gradual warm-up will also occur this week where high temperatures will rebound back to the middle 80s by late week going into next weekend.

