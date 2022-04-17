First Alert Forecast: Foggy and dreary to start our Easter Sunday, but keeping an eye on the storms that are expected to move in on this holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Foggy conditions to start our Easter Sunday morning! But we will see the fog lift as we get into the Sunrise hours.

Storms continue for our Easter Sunday as we see an opportunity for a Slight Risk of strong storms. We are looking at a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We see Highs remain in the upper 70s, Lows falling to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy conditions for our Easter Sunday

We are still looking at storms to move through the area on this Easter Sunday. But for the rest of the week, we are looking at much quieter conditions!

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances begin to move out with Highs returning to the mid-70s and low rain chances. Lows on Monday fall to the low 50s. Tuesday’s low falls to the mid-50s.

Wednesday and Thursday Highs return to the low 80s with lows in the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions.

Friday, we continue our quiet streak with Highs in the low 82 with Lows falling to the low 60s.

