Churches take safety measures ahead of Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Though COVID numbers are low, some churches are not letting up when it comes to relaxing COVID-19 mandates.

Leaders at South Liberty M.B. Church say they are beefing up on COVID protocols as they expect large crowds to attend Sunday service tomorrow morning.

Christians around the world are coming together tomorrow to celebrate Easter, one of the largest attended events inside of churches.

“We are fully ready for a mass crowd,” said Nursing Ministry President Barber Frazier.

Frazier says with an event like Easter, preventive measures will be in full effect.

“We will have additional masks should they enter without a mask. We’ll continue with all protocols as far as social distancing and mask use.”

Frazier also says some of those measures include opening the balcony and fellowship hall to help space out seating. All of this is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The screening process entails you enter the door; you will get a temperature check as well as you will be asked question based on the CDC guideline screening questions.”

“We have looked at every metric, we have interfaced with every organization that we could, whether that be the State Department of Health, the CDC, and we have put plans in place to keep our parishioners safe,” said Rev. Antoine D. Barlow.

Rev. Barlow says despite the challenges the pandemic has brought, it’s still important to overcome and rise above it all.

“Bad has also brought its share of good,” said Rev. Barlow. “We are a better church having gone through that. We have realized that together we can do anything. And who wouldn’t come and praise him on this resurrection Sunday for resurrecting us through challenging times.”

The nursing staff advises anyone attending tomorrow’s service to come get those protocols taken care of early so that you can enjoy the full worship experience.

