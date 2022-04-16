Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Water rate increase likely for most in Natchez

(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. - It’s been 15 years since Natchez residents have seen a rate hike for water services. It’s been 11 years for everyone else who buys water from the city.

The Natchez Democrat reports Natchez Water Works Superintendent Tony Moon laid out a plan earlier this week to increase water rates, saying the city simply can not wait any longer.

Moon says costs of equipment, manpower and providing services have increased to the point where a rate increase is necessary.

The Board of Alderman voted to take the issue under advisement. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 26.

