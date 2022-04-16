Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it approached Florida.(Carlos Giusti/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida.

The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.

The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. The Mardi Gras and the cruise ship Elation also participated in the search, said Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef.

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras,” said Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”

Lupoli said the Coast Guard released the ship from the search efforts and it continued to Port Canaveral. It will continue sailing as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff...
Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Glenn Perkins Jr.
Silver Alert canceled for 31-year-old Jackson man, who has been found safe
Man wanted in Ridgeland for cyberstalking
Man wanted in Ridgeland for cyberstalking

Latest News

A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
Showers possibly into Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast