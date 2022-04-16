Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old Gore Springs man

GRENADA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Willie Mac Pass of Gore Springs, Mississippi.

He is described as a Black male, six-foot-tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

He was last seen on Thursday, April 14, near Pleasant Grove Road, in Gore Springs.

He is believed to be driving in an unknown direction.

Pass is believed to be in a 2010 red Chevrolet Cobalt, Mississippi Tag GAA-7266.

Family members say Willie Mac Pass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Mac Pass, contact Grenada County Sheriff’s Department at 662-226-2721 or 662-226-2722.

