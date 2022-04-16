Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Manhunt underway for 21-year-old suspect after fleeing arrest in Fayette

(Fayette Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway for a 21-year-old suspect after fleeing arrest in Fayette.

Fayette Police Department says officers and others were injured on April 15 during an attempt to arrest Richie Elaw Jackson on a felony warrant.

Jackson was last seen driving a 2017 black BMW.

If you have any information, contact Fayette Police Department at (601) 786-3333 or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 786-3403.

