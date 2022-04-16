Man arrested for attempted rape of 79-year-old woman in Fayette
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Fayette investigators arrested a suspect wanted for the attempted rape of a 79-year-old woman.
According to Investigator Diawardrick Grover, officers were called to the Jefferson County Hospital around 9:00 p.m. on Friday about a possible rape. The victim identified Landra Gaines as the suspect.
Police say the elderly woman put up a fight against Gaines.
He was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday and is being held in the Jefferson County jail.
