Man arrested for attempted rape of 79-year-old woman in Fayette

(Fayette Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Fayette investigators arrested a suspect wanted for the attempted rape of a 79-year-old woman.

According to Investigator Diawardrick Grover, officers were called to the Jefferson County Hospital around 9:00 p.m. on Friday about a possible rape. The victim identified Landra Gaines as the suspect.

Police say the elderly woman put up a fight against Gaines.

He was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday and is being held in the Jefferson County jail.

