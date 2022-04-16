Gulfport mayor taps longtime officer to become police chief

GULFPORT, Miss. - The mayor of Mississippi’s second-largest city has announced his choice for a new police chief.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes says he wants to promote Adam Cooper to the top job. Cooper has been working for Gulfport Police Department since 1995.

He is currently the commander of operations. Chris Ryle recently retired as police chief. Gulfport City Council members on Tuesday will consider whether to confirm Cooper.

If they do, he will become chief May 1. Hewes says that in choosing a chief, the city considered candidates from inside and outside the police department.-

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.