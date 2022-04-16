Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gov. Tate Reeves commends Florida Governor on signing 15-week abortion ban

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves commended Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on signing a 15-week abortion ban.

“We’re proud to stand alongside Florida in our joint mission to save millions of babies for generations to come!” Gov. Reeves tweeted on Saturday.

Gov. DeSantis signed the ban into law on April 14 as the state joined a growing conservative push to restrict access to the procedure ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights in America.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking, despite several Democratic attempts to amend the bill.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff...
Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Glenn Perkins Jr.
Silver Alert canceled for 31-year-old Jackson man, who has been found safe
Man wanted in Ridgeland for cyberstalking
Man wanted in Ridgeland for cyberstalking

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Man arrested for attempted rape of 79-year-old woman in Fayette
Manhunt underway for 21-year-old suspect after fleeing arrest in Fayette
Adam Cooper currently serves as Commander of Operations for the Gulfport Police Department, a...
Gulfport mayor taps longtime officer to become police chief