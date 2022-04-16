First Alert Forecast: stormy periods expected through Easter weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Periods of showers and storms are likely at times going forward into this afternoon and evening as a disturbance drops in from the north. During this time, we will also be monitoring the potential for a few isolated strong to severe storms, mostly for the threats of damaging winds and hail. Coverage should taper off into tonight, but some showers could linger around the area as temperatures slowly fall to the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

With a front stalled out across the region, showers and storm chances will also exist for central MS on Easter Sunday. While there will be the opportunity to see rain or thunderstorms during the morning hours, especially north of I-20, coverage does look to increase by late afternoon and more so into the evening period as the front starts to sink to the SE. Some storms tomorrow could also be on the strong to severe side with a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place for our area. Damaging winds and hail are our main concerns, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. We will likely gradually turn drier overnight and into Monday as the front exits farther from the area.

Much nicer and brighter conditions will be around through much of the week ahead. Skies will become mostly sunny by Monday with highs slightly cooler in the lower 70s to start of the week. Besides a stray shower chance by mid-week, most of the work week will consist of mostly quiet weather at this time. It will also get gradually warmer out day by day as well with middle 80s returning by next weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.