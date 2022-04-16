First Alert Forecast: Slight Risk in store for both our Saturday and Easter Sunday. We are looking at strong storms to move in!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Our Saturday morning has been rather cloudy with calm conditions. But we are expecting storms to move into the area.

We are looking at a Slight Risk for both Saturday and Sunday and we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms for the Easter Weekend!

Saturday, we are under a Slight Risk for strong storms on Saturday and we are looking at a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs rebound to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the low 60s. Partly sunny conditions with mostly cloudy conditions.

Looking at an opportunity for strong to severe storms on this Saturday. Not a complete washout, but storms moving in and out. (WLBT)

Storms continue for our Easter Sunday as we see an opportunity for a Slight Risk of strong storms. We are looking at a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Storms continue on Easter Sunday, where we look to see an opportunity for strong storms. (WLBT)

We see Highs remain in the upper 70s, Lows falling to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy conditions for our Easter Sunday

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances begin to move out with Highs returning to the mid-70s and low rain chances. Lows on Monday fall to the low 50s. Tuesday’s low falls to the mid-50s.

Wednesday and Thursday Highs return to the low 80s with lows in the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions.

Friday, we continue our quiet streak with Highs in the low 82 with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

