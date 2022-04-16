24 counties reporting damage from storms, MEMA says

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A total of 24 counties across the state are reporting damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency after Wednesday’s storms.

So far, 83 homes have been damaged.

Rankin County is reporting that three homes suffered damage, but that number could go up.

Warren County reports four homes and one business was damaged.

The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes that touched down in Mississippi.

An EF-0 was caught on camera by the WLBT storm tracker and an EF-2 storm was confirmed in Clarke County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.