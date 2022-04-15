WLBT’s things to know 4/15/22: National Center for Cannabis Research and Education, Jackson city council injunction, Man rides out storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Six tornadoes confirmed statewide from Wednesday’s storms

There are new details about the damage left behind by Wednesday’s severe weather. The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes that touched down in Mississippi. An EF-0 was caught on camera by the WLBT storm tracker, and an EF-2 storm was confirmed in Clarke County. Three additional EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Leake, Neshoba County, and Lowndes counties. An EF-0 was also confirmed in Cornith, which brings the statewide total to 6. Three injuries have been reported.

2. Jackson City Council seeking an injunction against mayor in second trash lawsuit

The Jackson City Council is seeking an injunction against Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, days after the mayor vetoed the council’s decision to vote down an emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal. Thursday, attorneys for the council filed a response in the mayor’s legal challenge in Hinds County District Court. As part of the nine-page response, the council is asking that the mayor’s veto be declared illegal and that he be barred from taking action on the April 1 veto of the council’s vote. Read the full story here.

3. Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull

Parts of the state are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s strong storms. Off-Line Creek Road in Scott County, we found what we often do after a storm in Mississippi, family and friends chipping in to help while the families are still trying to process what just happened. Maybe none more shell-shocked than Richard Havens. “Where the stairs come down, it had me trapped for a minute,” he explained. It was just Havens and his 90-pound pit bull when he heard the storm coming Wednesday night. See more here.

4. 3OYS Investigates: The Right Dose Part 1

There are many questions about cannabis, it’s uses and side effects, especially since medical marijuana is now legal in Mississippi. The first and, for many years, the only place in the nation to have a legal grow facility is located at the University of Mississippi. It has been there for 54 years. We went to the campus to talk with leading researchers about medical cannabis and the most effective ways to use it. We talk with Dr. Mahmoud ElSohly in the first part of our special report, The Right Dose. Also, check out the second part of our special report here.

