Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Victim shoots thief during carjacking in New Orleans, police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting to steal his vehicle in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, two suspects approached a 48-year-old man in the 500 block of Louisa Street around 6:58 p.m. on Thurs., April 14 demanding his property. The victim complied, police say.

As the suspects were fleeing, the man pulled a gun and fired, striking one of the thieves. Police say the second carjacking suspect then drove the wounded suspect to a hospital.

Police have not released any more information about the suspects or any pending charges.

Violent crime has been raging in New Orleans over the last week. Over 25 people have been shot, and at seven have been killed since last Friday.

In one recent car burglary attempt, a man rigged a flashbang in his center console to deter would-be burglars.

CRIMETRACKER

NOPD response times average 2 hours, force at critically low staffing levels, according to data analyst

New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar

‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.
I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff...
Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says

Latest News

Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire
City crews respond to a gusher along the I-55 frontage road in North Jackson.
City Engineer: Water main break along I-55 Frontage Road should be repaired ‘later today’
Glenn Perkins Jr.
Silver Alert canceled for 31-year-old Jackson man, who has been found safe
Miss. Lottery generates $95M for state so far this fiscal year
A former jailer with the Natchez city jail has been recently charged with sexual activity with...
Former jailer charged with sexual activity with an inmate