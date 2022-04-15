Victim shoots thief during carjacking in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting to steal his vehicle in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, two suspects approached a 48-year-old man in the 500 block of Louisa Street around 6:58 p.m. on Thurs., April 14 demanding his property. The victim complied, police say.

As the suspects were fleeing, the man pulled a gun and fired, striking one of the thieves. Police say the second carjacking suspect then drove the wounded suspect to a hospital.

Police have not released any more information about the suspects or any pending charges.

Violent crime has been raging in New Orleans over the last week. Over 25 people have been shot, and at seven have been killed since last Friday.

In one recent car burglary attempt, a man rigged a flashbang in his center console to deter would-be burglars.

