Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion

Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion(Sheriff Mike Lee)
By Josh Carter
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects have been captured after a couple was attacked at their Scott County home in February, leaving one of them dead.

Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

According to deputies at the time, Oracio Murillo and Christina Kuykendall were both shot and their dogs were killed during the incident.

Based on the autopsy of Murillo, he was shot in the face and the upper torso. Kuykendall was shot in the hand and the upper torso.

Murillo died at the scene and Kuykendall was rushed to UMMC.

The coroner stated that Kuykendall, a nurse, called Murillo, a farm hand, after she got home and found things inside “suspicious.” Items in their house were not where they had been left and there was a vehicle in the front of the home with its flashers on.

Kuykendall was shot inside the house while Murillo was shot outside.

Hickman and Broom are also charged with breaking and entering, and animal cruelty due to the shooting of three dogs. The two are also charged, according to deputies, in other incidents of armed robbery and breaking and entering.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.
I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff...
Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Catalytic converters (file photo)
Ridgeland Police investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MSDH: County health departments to begin offering second COVID-19 boosters Monday
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire