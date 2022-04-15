Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football players at Neshoba Central High School.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Neshoba Central’s football team was practicing on their field around 12:15 Thursday afternoon when they were shot at by three juveniles who were hiding in a wooded area.

Clark said one player was shot in the ankle, one player was shot in the back and another player was shot in the neck. Clark said Neshoba General Hospital is keeping an eye out for one of the players as a pellet remains in his neck.

Clark said they found 2 high-powered Gamo pellet rifles and 1 CO2 BB gun abandoned near the school. Officials said the juveniles in custody are students at Philadelphia High School and have been charged with aggravated assault.

Clark said the motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.