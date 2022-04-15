Study underway to determine parking needs on Fondren Business Improvement District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Could a new parking garage planned for property behind the Strip address the parking needs in the Fondren Business Improvement District?

A traffic study commissioned by the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA) could help answer that question.

JRA commissioned the study recently, in part, to determine how to address the lack of parking in the Fondren BID – a busy area that takes in commercial property along Lakeland Drive, Old Canton Road State Street, and other streets.

Consultants visited the BID at peak times – morning, noon, and early evening - and met with business owners to discuss the problem.

“It was sort of a whole analysis of the area to figure out what’s needed,” said Alex Lawson, chair of the JRA Board of Commissioners. “The day they came, Corner Market was closed for renovations and their parking lot was still full, so we know there are needs in the area.”

“I think they said there were nine empty spaces in the entire area.”

The study is being conducted by Walker Consultants and is expected to be completed in the next three weeks, Lawson said.

Lawson expects consultants to give JRA several options to look at. From there, the authority will work alongside the city and other partners to come up with a plan.

“What we don’t want to do is start one-off projects that would place a Band-Aid on the problem but have a more cohesive parking strategy for the entire area,” he said. “Hopefully, in the next year, we’ll be breaking ground on something. Of course, the timeline will be dependent on other development in the area, and when the other parking garage is going to get developed as well.”

The study comes as state lawmakers approved $20 million to build a new 500-space parking garage behind the Fondren Strip during the 2022 legislative session.

Funds would go to Hinds County and the garage would be constructed by Pix & Pins Development LLC, the same group that recently opened three new businesses along North State, including a revamped Capri Theater, a new bowling alley, and a new tiki bar.

“I think it would solve the problem, at least for the west side of the Fondren district,” developer Jason Watkins said. “It’s harder for me to say how it would affect parking over there by Cups and closer to UMMC, but as you get closer to State Street, it should solve things there.”

Watkins said the garage will cost about $13 million to construct, with Pix & Pins doing everything possible to keep costs low.

The additional funds would be used to cover cost overruns or to expand the garage if needed.

He said once work is completed, the garage would be turned over to the county.

Like Lawson, he agrees that the lack of parking spaces is a major issue in the popular business corridor.

“There’s just not enough parking - not enough convenient parking - to handle the people that want to come here for lunch and even for dinner,” he said. “People are clamoring for Fondren as an entertainment destination but people still want safe and convenient parking.”

Additional spaces were added behind the strip to help alleviate concerns at the Capri, the Pearl, and Highball Lanes.

“We have enough on-site to accommodate our guests, but we still hear a lot of times that people don’t know they can park back there,” he said. “It’s kind of hidden. We tried to put up signage, but people don’t know they can (go) back there.”

He says the problem will get worse if it’s not addressed as new developments in the area come online.

Other projects planned for the area include Fondren Place Phase 2, a six-story apartment complex proposed for the Duling School property.

The development, which will be located behind the historic Duling School, will include 130 units of one and two-bedroom apartments on four floors, with two lower floors of parking.

There also have been talks of building a second hotel on North State, as well as a residential project behind the Fondren Strip.

As for the garage, Watkins said developers are still finalizing plans with Hinds County. “We are in the process of finishing our agreement - the last detail before we get to the development phase,” he said. “We could get that done in a month, then we’ll go into the design phase. That will take two or three months. From that point on, it’s a six to nine-month period.”

“I believe very strongly (we could begin) construction as early as the end of the summer, and it could be completed six to nine months from there.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.