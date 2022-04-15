Six tornadoes confirmed statewide from Wednesday’s storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are new details about the damage left behind by Wednesday’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes that touched down in Mississippi.

An EF-0 was caught on camera by the WLBT storm tracker, and an EF-2 storm was confirmed in Clarke County.

Three additional EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Leake, Neshoba County, and Lowndes counties.

An EF-0 was also confirmed in Cornith, which brings the statewide total to 6.

Three injuries have been reported.

