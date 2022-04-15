Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 31-year-old Jackson man

Glenn Perkins Jr.
Glenn Perkins Jr.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 31-year-old Glenn Perkins Jr. of Jackson, Mississippi.

He is described as a Black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near Trinity Street in Hinds County.

He was last seen traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Glenn Perkins Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Glenn Perkins Jr., contact Jackson Police Department at 60-960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.
I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy
Former Mississippi governor Ray Mabus speaks with WLBT during an interview in 2017.
Former governor refutes Reeves on Confederate Heritage Month comments
Richland SWAT team arrests duo on meth charges
Richland SWAT team arrests man and woman on meth charges

Latest News

Miss. Lottery generates $95M for state so far this fiscal year
A former jailer with the Natchez city jail has been recently charged with sexual activity with...
Former jailer charged with sexual activity with an inmate
The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center is a watchdog organization best known for its...
Civil rights group condemns Gov. Tate Reeves’ proclamation of Confederate Heritage Month
Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash