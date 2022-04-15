Silver Alert issued for 31-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 31-year-old Glenn Perkins Jr. of Jackson, Mississippi.

He is described as a Black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near Trinity Street in Hinds County.

He was last seen traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Glenn Perkins Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Glenn Perkins Jr., contact Jackson Police Department at 60-960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.