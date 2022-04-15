Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.(Source: Senate TV/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “I’d put my record up against anyone’s” is what Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had to say after recent reports that other lawmakers are worried about her health, especially after losing her husband to cancer in February.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported four unnamed senators, three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress said her mental health has gotten worse recently, and they’re worried about her memory and ability to lead.

But Feinstein defended herself, calling the newspaper Thursday to say she’s committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.

She explained that the whole thing is puzzling to her.

Feinstein has faced questions about her ability to serve for a few years now and lost her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her Democratic colleagues privately complained about her performance during the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.
I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy
Former Mississippi governor Ray Mabus speaks with WLBT during an interview in 2017.
Former governor refutes Reeves on Confederate Heritage Month comments
Richland SWAT team arrests duo on meth charges
Richland SWAT team arrests man and woman on meth charges

Latest News

Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center is a watchdog organization best known for its...
Civil rights group condemns Gov. Tate Reeves’ proclamation of Confederate Heritage Month
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual