Ridgeland Police investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts

Department urges residents to listen for ‘loud grinding sound’ to detect thefts in progress.
Catalytic converters (file photo)
Catalytic converters (file photo)(KCBD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating a number of catalytic converter thefts they say occurred early Friday morning in Ridgeland.

The incidents happened at several apartment complexes, including The Pointe Apartments, Legacy Apartments, and Arbors at Natchez Trace, according to a Ridgeland Police Department news release.

A resident at the Legacy Apartments also reported a Honda dirt bike being stolen from the bed of a pickup truck.

In all, four catalytic converters were taken, with two stolen at The Pointe and one each taken from the Legacy and Arbors complexes.

The incidents were reported around 5 o’clock Friday morning.

“Investigators were called to the complexes and several items of evidence were recovered,” the department said. “These pieces of evidence will be processed for fingerprint identification. Investigators are also working to secure any video evidence that may have captured images of interest.”

While those cases are under investigation, RPD says catalytic converter thefts are on the rise due to price increases for the precious metals found inside them.

“These metals are platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The market prices for these metals fluctuate erratically,” the release states.

Converters are typically removed by sawing them off of target vehicles.

“It is difficult to capture these thieves in the act because they normally target isolated areas where (vehicles) are kept.”

However, removing the converters is not a quiet job.

“The cutting of the metal creates a loud grinding sound,” the department said, “so we ask residents to listen for these types of noises while they are outside, and if they observe suspicious activity, please contact their local police department.”

Anyone with additional information on Friday’s thefts is asked to contact Chief John Neal at (601) 853-2014.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

