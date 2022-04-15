MSDH: County health departments to begin offering second COVID-19 boosters Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that county health departments across the state will begin offering second COVID-19 boosters beginning Monday.

Individuals interested in receiving the shots can begin scheduling appointments after 5 p.m. Friday by clicking here or calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453.

Those eligible for the second booster include:

individuals 50 years old or older who received their first booster at least four months ago

individuals 12 to 17 years old with a weakened immune system (Pfizer only)

individuals 18 years or older with a weakened immune system who received their first booster at least four months ago

Individuals 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and booster shot and it has been at least four months since their first booster

First and second shots are also available at health departments, as well as first booster shots for adults and children. Additional shots are also available for those who have weakened immune systems.

MSDH is urging people to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment if they have received prior shots.

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots will be available.

