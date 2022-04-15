Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

MSDH: County health departments to begin offering second COVID-19 boosters Monday

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that county health departments across the state will begin offering second COVID-19 boosters beginning Monday.

Individuals interested in receiving the shots can begin scheduling appointments after 5 p.m. Friday by clicking here or calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453.

Those eligible for the second booster include:

  • individuals 50 years old or older who received their first booster at least four months ago
  • individuals 12 to 17 years old with a weakened immune system (Pfizer only)
  • individuals 18 years or older with a weakened immune system who received their first booster at least four months ago
  • Individuals 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and booster shot and it has been at least four months since their first booster

First and second shots are also available at health departments, as well as first booster shots for adults and children. Additional shots are also available for those who have weakened immune systems.

MSDH is urging people to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment if they have received prior shots.

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots will be available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.
I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff...
Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Catalytic converters (file photo)
Ridgeland Police investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire