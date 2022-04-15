Miss. Lottery generates $95M for state so far this fiscal year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far this year, the Mississippi Lottery has generated more than $95 million for the state.

Friday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that it had completed its March transfer to the state for an amount of more than $11.5 million.

The amount brings the total transfers to the state so far this year to $95,345,892.21. Of that, $80 million has been set aside for road and bridge needs. The remaining $15.3 million has gone to the state’s Education Enhancement Fund.

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds each year for the first 10 years of the lottery goes to road and bridge work around the state. Anything above that goes toward education.

