Man wanted in Ridgeland for cyberstalking

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Ridgeland are asking for your help in finding a man accused of cyberstalking.

Levell Sherell Winston of Canton has outstanding warrants for cyberstalking and aggravated domestic violence, police say.

If you have any information on Levell Sherrell Winston, please contact the Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121 or the Warrants Division at (601) 853-7969.

