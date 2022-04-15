Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle contraband into jail, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says.

Deputies arrested Jacob Darnell Lewis, 25, of Madison.

The sheriff said Lewis was spotted by a transportation deputy around 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside the jail.

While securing the perimeter of the Raymond Detention Center, the transportation deputy noticed a gray Dodge Challenger approach the facility’s fence line.

Officials say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle recently involved in attempting to smuggle contraband onto the facility’s grounds.

The sheriff says the deputy watched the driver get out and throw packs of items wrapped in different materials over the fence.

The driver tried to run from the scene, but other sheriff’s deputies quickly got involved, and the man was arrested after a short chase.

Investigators say they were able to retrieve the items thrown over the fence and, after searching the vehicle, discovered more things.

Deputies also recovered items along the roadway where Lewis fled that he threw from the windows while refusing to stop.

Items recovered include alcoholic beverages, marijuana, tobacco, cigarettes, knives, a saw, cell phones, cell phone chargers, cigars, pills, a semi-automatic rifle, and other miscellaneous items. ￼

Lewis faces several felony charges, including felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and introducing contraband to a correctional facility.

