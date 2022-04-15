Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says

Inside the vehicle of the man arrested, police also recovered other items such as a saw, a semi-automatic rifle and marijuana.
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff...
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says.(Hinds County)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle contraband into jail, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says.

Deputies arrested Jacob Darnell Lewis, 25, of Madison.

The sheriff said Lewis was spotted by a transportation deputy around 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside the jail.

While securing the perimeter of the Raymond Detention Center, the transportation deputy noticed a gray Dodge Challenger approach the facility’s fence line.

Officials say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle recently involved in attempting to smuggle contraband onto the facility’s grounds.

The sheriff says the deputy watched the driver get out and throw packs of items wrapped in different materials over the fence.

The driver tried to run from the scene, but other sheriff’s deputies quickly got involved, and the man was arrested after a short chase.

Investigators say they were able to retrieve the items thrown over the fence and, after searching the vehicle, discovered more things.

Deputies also recovered items along the roadway where Lewis fled that he threw from the windows while refusing to stop.

Items recovered include alcoholic beverages, marijuana, tobacco, cigarettes, knives, a saw, cell phones, cell phone chargers, cigars, pills, a semi-automatic rifle, and other miscellaneous items. ￼

Lewis faces several felony charges, including felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and introducing contraband to a correctional facility.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.
I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy
Actress Jennifer Garner and then-Governor Phil Bryant
Phil Bryant’s star-powered selfies and slick brochures didn’t Save the Children
A view from outside the Catholic Diocese of Jackson
Ex-Catholic school principal sentenced to 45 years for sex crimes

Latest News

WLBT @ 6 a.m. (April 15, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (April 15, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT's things to know
WLBT’s things to know 4/15/22: National Center for Cannabis Research and Education, Jackson city council injunction, Man rides out storm
JPD needs help to identify man wanted for church burglary
JPD needs help to identify man wanted for church burglary
JPD needs help to identify man wanted for church burglary
JPD needs help to identify man wanted for church burglary