Legislation looks to fund additional manpower for Capitol Police, but how much will it help curb crime in Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the governor’s signature, the Department of Public Safety could get the funds needed to bring on up to 37 more Capitol Police officers.

The legislation aims to increase police presence in downtown Jackson.

However, it’s unclear how far this money will go in terms of curbing crime in the Capital City.

Like most agencies across the country, Department of Public Safety commissioner Sean Tindell said the Capitol Police force is short-staffed.

“Capitol Police presently has one designated investigator,” he said.

In January, the commissioner called on legislators for help with bringing on 75 more positions. This recent legislation doesn’t give him quite that, but it does provide funding for 37 more officers.

“Many of those are entry level, but what it will allow us to do is have some promotions and designate more investigators,” Tindell said.

The bill comes with certain expectations, asking the agency to make every effort in attaining certain performance measures like 45 patrols and an average emergency response time of three minutes.

It’s unclear what happens if the department doesn’t meet these targets, but the latter could present challenges.

That’s because Capitol Police doesn’t have a 911 call center, according to Hinds County officials.

This means calls for service are relayed over to Capitol Police’s dispatchers from other departments like JPD.

“We’ve been in talk with the city of Jackson about working with them through their 911 call center to make sure that we have a voice there,” the commissioner said back in January.

However, this could soon change once the department fills the current chief of police vacancy.

“We’re interviewing applicants for the new chief for the Capitol Police this week and next week, and I anticipate that by at least the end of May, we’ll have a new Capitol Police chief named,” Tindell said.

The commissioner has said on more than one occasion that Capitol Police are there to assist JPD, not take the place of the department.

The Capital Complex Improvement District covers less than 8% of Jackson.

