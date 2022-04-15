JPD needs help to identify man wanted for church burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Jackson are searching for a man who broke into a South Jackson church.

Officers say the man broke into the New Dimensions International Church on Alta Woods Boulevard, sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

If you recognize the man in the video above, you are asked to call Crimestoppers, anonymously, at (601) 355-TIPS.

