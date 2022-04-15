Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Grandmother carjacked, assaulted in church parking lot; 2 arrested

Danny Minor and Kimberly Woodell are facing charges after a carjacking and assault in North...
Danny Minor and Kimberly Woodell are facing charges after a carjacking and assault in North Carolina.(Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A grandmother in North Carolina is recovering after being the victim of a carjacking Thursday in North Carolina.

WITN reports Evelyn Johnson, 74, said she was forced out of her car by two people when she parked in a church parking lot while trying to call her sister and eat a candy bar.

A man and woman came up to her, and Johnson said they demanded she get out of her car. When she refused, Johnson said the man told the woman that they were going to take her car.

“He came back around and pulled me out of the car and took off,” Johnson said. “I thought the man was going to kill me. I didn’t know what he had.”

Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke from her New Bern, North Carolina, hospital bed.
Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke from her New Bern, North Carolina, hospital bed.(WITN)

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office later identified suspects as Danny Minor, 27, and Kimberly Woodell, 30. Deputies arrested them Friday morning and found Johnson’s stolen car nearby, they said.

Craven County deputies said Minor and Woodell are facing charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony assault on a disabled person.

Johnson said she hopes to be released from the hospital soon.

“I’m just grateful to be here because I could have passed out or really gotten hurt. I just hope this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
Scott County man rides out storm in camper while clinging to his pit bull
The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.
I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy
A Madison man is behind bars for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, Hinds County Sheriff...
Madison man arrested for attempting to smuggle items in jail, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Crosses are enveloped with bouquets and other tributes to the victims of the mass...
Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire
City crews respond to a gusher along the I-55 frontage road in North Jackson.
City Engineer: Water main break along I-55 Frontage Road should be repaired ‘later today’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages