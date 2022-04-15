Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Former jailer charged with sexual activity with an inmate

A former jailer with the Natchez city jail has been recently charged with sexual activity with...
A former jailer with the Natchez city jail has been recently charged with sexual activity with an inmate.(piqsels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A former jailer with the Natchez city jail has been recently indicted on a charge of sexual activity with an inmate.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Nicholas Cain, 38, has been released on a bond of $25,000.

The incident happened between April and May of 2016, according to the indictment.

Cain was arrested on April 1, after an inmate came forward years later.

