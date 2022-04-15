Former jailer charged with sexual activity with an inmate

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A former jailer with the Natchez city jail has been recently indicted on a charge of sexual activity with an inmate.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Nicholas Cain, 38, has been released on a bond of $25,000.

The incident happened between April and May of 2016, according to the indictment.

Cain was arrested on April 1, after an inmate came forward years later.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.