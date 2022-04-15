Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern returns for Easter weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOD FRIDAY: Heading toward the Easter holiday weekend, the weather will begin to shift again through the latter part of your day. Expect sunshine to kick off, giving way to clouds building back in with a few showers developing by late Friday afternoon, early evening. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll only fall to the middle to upper 60s by early Saturday morning with a scattering of showers and storms.

EASTER WEEKEND: Another unsettled period looks to emerge over the weekend, bringing scattered, off and on storm chances. Saturday – expect rain chances to be more prevalent early north of I-20, shifting south of the interstate late in the day. Highs north of I-20 will be in the 70s to near 80; south of I-20, in the lower to middle 80s. Coverage will taper through the evening hours. More scattered opportunities will emerge through Easter Sunday, but neither Saturday or Sunday will be complete washout. Highs Sunday will be in the 70s to lower 80s. Occasionally, storms could feature strong winds and hail – the risk for severe weather remains limited and isolated. A front will slip through late Sunday into early Monday – clearing out in time to start of the new work week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of the front, we’ll trend slightly cooler early week with highs in the lower to middle 70s; eventually warming back into the 80s mid-week. A weak front will help to facilitate a few showers late Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll trend even warmer through late week with highs in the middle 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

