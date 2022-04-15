First Alert Forecast: Increasing cloud cover on this Good Friday with storms possible tonight! Stormy weather possible for the Easter Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon on this Good Friday!

Our Friday is setting up nicely currently, but we are seeing an opportunity for cloud cover to move in later this afternoon and push into the evening

Today, Highs return to the low 80s and we are looking at a 30 % chance of showers late tonight going into Friday. Lows on Friday fall to the upper 60s. Partly sunny conditions for Friday with increasing cloud cover during the evening.

Going into the weekend our storm chances return.

Saturday, we are looking at a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs rebound to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the low 60s. Partly sunny conditions with mostly cloudy conditions.

We are looking at storms to return for us on this Easter Weekend! We are also looking at a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms on Sunday!

Storms continue for our Easter Sunday as we see an opportunity for a Slight Risk of strong storms.

Slight Risk for strong to severe storms on Easter Sunday! Plan ahead for this weekend! (WLBT)

We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We see Highs remain in the upper 70s, Lows falling to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy conditions for our Easter Sunday

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances begin to move out with Highs returning to the mid-70s and low rain chances. Lows on Monday fall to the low 50s. Tuesday’s low falls to the mid-50s.

Wednesday and Thursday Highs return to the low 80s with lows in the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions.

