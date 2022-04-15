Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City Engineer: Water main break along I-55 Frontage Road should be repaired ‘later today’

City crews respond to a gusher along the I-55 frontage road in North Jackson.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City Engineer Charles Williams said a major water main break along the I-55 Frontage Road in Northeast Jackson should be repaired later Friday.

The gusher could be seen along the interstate earlier in the day, as water shot several stories into the air.

It was caused when a private contractor working to renovate a property north of Canton Mart Road tore out a 1.5-inch water main servicing the area, Williams said.

The incident occurred between 4 and 5 p.m. on Thursday.

However, he said repairs were delayed because crews were unable to shut the water off.

“But they were able to get the water down enough where they could make repairs,” Williams said.

Williams said difficulty stemmed from the fact that crews were unable to locate the valve needed to isolate the break from the water supply.

“The valve they did turn, they were still getting some feed coming in from other areas,” he said.

The line is served by a 12-inch water main that runs along the frontage road between Northside and Briarwood drives. Valves are located along that line that allow water to be turned off and on as needed.

It was unclear how much water had been lost as a result of the burst.

Williams said the Chastain storage tank had been drained but water pressure throughout the city’s distribution system remained strong.

