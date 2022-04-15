Annual Easter basket giveaway unites and inspires west Jackson community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This Good Friday, a west Jackson community comes together to unite and inspire residents. An annual WMPR tradition gives free goodies and food to children and families while continuing a family legacy.

“I think it’s cool and amazing,” said Danoir Travathan.

The eight-year-old is thrilled to find a book in the Easter basket she chose at the annual WMPR giveaway. Her mother Latoria Burns believes the event is a community builder. She’s excited about the toys inside the baskets like kites, jump ropes, and more.

“Get the kids outside. Get them off these electronic devices and just get back outside,” said Burns. “We were always outside as kids, the most exciting part of my childhood.”

“I like to see children smile,” said WMPR CEO and event organizer Wanda Evers.

The business owner works for weeks creating the 100 baskets, selecting the books, candy, and toys.

“We just have all different little outdoor fun things to do for the children to get them back outside and start playing outside instead of sitting in the house all day,” said Evers.

She is continuing the annual tradition of giving back to the community, paying homage to her late father, Charles Evers. The yearly spring celebration provides free food for children and their families. It is an opportunity to unite and inspire the community.

“These are people who have been in our community for a long period of time,” said Brenda Funches Forbes, who brought her two sons. “When they show their appreciation such as an even like today it just motivated the children.”

The WMPR Easter Basket GiveAway and community celebration has been held for more than 15 years.

“Let’s try to have a safe and Happy Easter,” wishes Evers.

The food at the event was prepared by Mississippi Tailgaters.

