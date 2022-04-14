WLBT’s things to know 4/14/22: Severe weather recap, Hinds Co. jail avoids takeover, Jackson’s garbage latest, Howard Ballou honored

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties

3 On Your Side had crews out tracking Wednesday’s storms. In Rankin County, near the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, WLBT’s storm tracker caught video of a possible tornado. Emergency crews will be out Thursday to confirm whether any tornadoes touched down. Also, in Pelahatchie, a large tree fell on a home along Highway 43. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Mississippi Highway Patrol shared a video on social media in Warren County where the traffic came to a halt along Highway 61 South of Highway 3 because of debris blocking the roads. In North Mississippi, homeowners are dealing with trees on homes as well as flooding in several areas. Watch the video here.

2. Judge scales back consent decree; Sheriff says Hinds Co. avoids jail takeover

Carlton Reeves is a U.S. lawyer and jurist who currently serves as a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Source: University of Virginia

In an evidentiary hearing weeks ago, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones explained why he didn’t want the Raymond Detention Center to be put into federal receivership. “I want the opportunity for my administration to make a difference to address the jail situation,” he said. “It’s owned by the citizens of Hinds County. It’s the sheriff’s duty to oversee the jail as well as jail operations. I want to be responsible for getting us out of the current situation we’re in.” Jones now has his chance. Read the full story here.

3. Jackson City Council decries secrecy surrounding Richard’s JMAA agreement

Members of the Jackson City Council are decrying the decision allowing Richard’s Disposal to house garbage trucks at Hawkins Field. Wednesday, the council voted 4-1-2 to approve a resolution in objecting to the use of the general aviation facility to house Richard’s trucks. Trucks with the New Orleans-based Richard’s have been stationed at the airfield since the company rolled into Jackson in late March. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes initially questioned why the trucks were allowed to be parked at Hawkins, near an underserved neighborhood. Read more here.

4. WLBT’s own Howard Ballou honored with Maude Ballou Award

Remembering Howard’s mother, Maude Ballou

Howard Ballou has received numerous awards during his career recognizing his achievements as a journalist. But at a Jackson City Council meeting Wednesday, he was presented with one that he says is probably the most meaningful, one named after his late mother, civil rights activist Maude Lerita Williams Ballou. “It means that my mother’s legacy is not forgotten. Her work in the Civil Rights Movement is being honored, so it’s extremely meaningful to me that she is being recognized,” he said. Ballou, who is writing a biography about his mother’s life, remembers when Maude Ballou was recruited by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to join the Montgomery Improvement Association in its fight for equal rights. See more here.

