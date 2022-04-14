WLBT selects director of operations for Media Training Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT announces Michael A. White, Jr. as Director of Operations for the Gray/WLBT Media Training Center, launching later this year. The Training Center program will be housed at WLBT, and will prepare students for today’s unique operating environment, while simultaneously improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in media.

The Center will educate and train students who attend Mississippi colleges and universities, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state, namely Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State, Rust College and Tougaloo College. White, as the program’s Director of Operations, will lead the charge in developing the program at WLBT.

White started at WLBT as an intern before being hired as a Studio Operator. From there, White, moved into the newsroom as an Associate Producer, advanced to News Producer, and was then promoted to Morning Executive Producer, serving as an executive producer since 2020.

“Over the past two years, Michael has taken the lead on our news internship initiative, creating one of the most successful programs in station history. Because of his involvement with the internship program, Michael is already working with many of the schools that will participate in the Training Center project,” said WLBT Vice President and General Manager, Ted Fortenberry. “Those established relationships will help us ramp up quickly, which is important since we are targeting September as the start date for the inaugural class.”

Sandy Breland, Gray Senior Vice President - Local Media, said, “Michael is the perfect person to lead this important initiative. He knows firsthand how training can open doors and lead to opportunities. He will be vested in the success of each student who goes through the training center” "

A graduate of Jackson State University, White received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications and Media Studies.

Click here to read more about the Gray Media Training Center.

