WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Jones to discuss ruling in Hinds Co. jail takeover case

Tyree Jones
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is expected to discuss the recent orders handed down in the jail takeover case.

Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves issued two orders in the case, one scaling back the 2016 consent decree put in place designed to improve living conditions at the Raymond Detention Center.

The judge also issued a new permanent injunction, which includes a number of policy mandates the county must begin implementing immediately at the jail.

The press conference begins at 3:30.

Click here to watch.

