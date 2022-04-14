Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is on the search for one of its animals after severe storms wreaked havoc on the city Wednesday.

During the lightning, thunder and thrashing rain a wallaby went missing.

The zoo says it experienced flash flooding inside its KangaZoo exhibit due to the overflow of Lick Creek amid the storm. All animals inside the KangaZoo exhibit were evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

After doing a headcount of the animals, zoo officials noticed one wallaby was unaccounted for.

Memphis Police Department is assisting in the search.

If you happen to spot the wallaby, call the Memphis Zoo at 901-333-6500 with the location and time of the sighting.

The zoo says wallabies are smaller in stature than kangaroos and advise that people DO NOT approach them.

