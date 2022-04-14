VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side had crews out tracking Wednesday’s storms.

In Rankin County, near the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, WLBT’s storm tracker caught video of a possible TORNADO.

Emergency crews will be out Thursday to confirm whether any tornadoes touched down.

Also, in Pelahatchie, a large tree fell on a home along Highway 43.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Mississippi Highway Patrol shared a video on social media in Warren County where the traffic came to a halt along Highway 61 South of Highway 3 because of debris blocking the roads.

In North Mississippi, homeowners are dealing with trees on homes as well as flooding in several areas.

