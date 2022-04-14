Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side had crews out tracking Wednesday’s storms.

In Rankin County, near the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, WLBT’s storm tracker caught video of a possible TORNADO.

Emergency crews will be out Thursday to confirm whether any tornadoes touched down.

Also, in Pelahatchie, a large tree fell on a home along Highway 43.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Mississippi Highway Patrol shared a video on social media in Warren County where the traffic came to a halt along Highway 61 South of Highway 3 because of debris blocking the roads.

In North Mississippi, homeowners are dealing with trees on homes as well as flooding in several areas.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch generic
Tornado Watch issued for some Mississippi counties
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties
VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (April 14, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (April 14, 2022) - clipped version
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much calmer Thursday; trending unsettled again Easter weekend
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County