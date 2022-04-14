Two Madison schools go virtual due to power outages from storms

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - As a result of inclement weather, Mannsdale Elementary and Mannsdale Upper Elementary are without power.

Madison County School District says these schools will have distance learning on Thursday, April 14.

All other MCS campuses will have a regular, in-person school day Thursday.

