Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Two Madison schools go virtual due to power outages from storms

School buses generic
School buses generic(Gray)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - As a result of inclement weather, Mannsdale Elementary and Mannsdale Upper Elementary are without power.

Madison County School District says these schools will have distance learning on Thursday, April 14.

All other MCS campuses will have a regular, in-person school day Thursday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch generic
Tornado Watch issued for some Mississippi counties
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much calmer Thursday; trending unsettled again Easter weekend
Inaugural Mississippi Makers’ Challenge winner announced after more than 130,000 votes cast
Inaugural Mississippi Makers’ Challenge winner announced after more than 130,000 votes cast
Inaugural Mississippi Makers’ Challenge winner announced after more than 130,000 votes cast
Tree falls on home in Pelahatchie as storm roll through Mississippi
Tree falls on home in Pelahatchie as storms roll through Mississippi